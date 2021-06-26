FlypMe Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $874,436.43 and approximately $2,423.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

