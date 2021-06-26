Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$140.20 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.