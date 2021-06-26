FortKnoxster 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,411.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $173,411.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

