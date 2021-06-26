Fortuna Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,332.90 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 86% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Fortuna has a market cap of $175,332.90 and approximately $27.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Fortuna is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

