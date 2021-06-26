Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of FOX worth $96,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

