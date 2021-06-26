Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 812,753 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.14% of BorgWarner worth $237,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 278,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

