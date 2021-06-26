Franklin Resources Inc. Has $236.52 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Snowflake worth $236,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 564,583 shares of company stock valued at $133,946,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

