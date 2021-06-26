Franklin Resources Inc. Has $239.93 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of Pinterest worth $239,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pinterest by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NYSE:PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

