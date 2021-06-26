Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.66% of CoStar Group worth $862,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 420,157.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $882.65. 902,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.04 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.90 target price (up previously from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

