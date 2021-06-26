Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $243,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $50,101,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,518.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,021.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,401.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

