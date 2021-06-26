Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 186,152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of NVIDIA worth $1,445,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Savior LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

NVDA traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $761.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $776.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

