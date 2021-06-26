Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 116,486 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,486 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Equinix worth $256,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $749.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

