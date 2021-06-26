Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.21% of Frank’s International worth $42,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after buying an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $6,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Frank’s International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Shares of FI stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.