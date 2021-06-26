Freicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $445.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $580,147.90 and $445.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.