Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Critical Analysis

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.06 $1.69 billion $0.12 21.67

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 10 0 2.56

Risk and Volatility

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 16.14% N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Friendly Hills Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products comprising working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management, business professional, automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, remote deposit capture, sweep account, wire transfer, mobile banking, payroll, overdraft protection, automated teller machine, and direct deposit services, as well as credit and debit cards. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

