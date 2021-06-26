Friendz Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $793,626.12 and $38,757.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,406,101 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

