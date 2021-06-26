FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches One Day Volume of $113.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $6.50 or 0.00020463 BTC on major exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $153,588.68 and $113.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.