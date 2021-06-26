Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.19 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $93.19 million and $133,612.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,918.81 or 1.00049988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054411 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,232,573 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

