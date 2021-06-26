Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.39

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,687.78 or 0.99169653 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,828,620 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

