FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $353,541.56 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 92.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $353,541.56 and $28.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

