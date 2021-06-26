Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0070

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $48.88 million and approximately $257,964.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

