Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.32 or 0.00022134 BTC on popular exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

