Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 229,182 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

