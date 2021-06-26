GameCredits Trading Down 1.4% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $280,379.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00390591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,169,495 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

