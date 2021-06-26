Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,207.25

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £112.07 ($146.42) and traded as high as £113.80 ($148.68). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £113 ($147.64), with a volume of 46,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £112.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

