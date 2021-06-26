GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:GME opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.57. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

