GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of GameStop worth $107,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

