Gatechain Token Achieves Market Cap of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

