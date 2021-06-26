General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,064 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

