Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.39. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 161,469 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.