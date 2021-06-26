Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.39. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 161,469 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.
About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
