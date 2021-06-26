GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.25

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $804,075.59 and $470.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00392311 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.83 or 0.99957803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054710 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

