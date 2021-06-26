Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,194,762 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 245.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Varonis Systems worth $86,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

