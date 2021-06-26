Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,942 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $77,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

