Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 84,825 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Semtech worth $77,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Semtech by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.