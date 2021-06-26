Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Acuity Brands worth $86,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

AYI stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

