Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Targa Resources worth $86,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.31 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

