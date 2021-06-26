Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Chart Industries worth $82,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.