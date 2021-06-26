Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of First Citizens BancShares worth $77,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $866.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

