Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Selective Insurance Group worth $82,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

