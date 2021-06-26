Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.95 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Harley-Davidson worth $76,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.