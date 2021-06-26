Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Nevro worth $77,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.59 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

