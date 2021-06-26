Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.05 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Toll Brothers worth $80,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

TOL opened at $57.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.