Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.17 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,208 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Neogen worth $83,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

