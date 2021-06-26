Geode Capital Management LLC Has $86.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of American Campus Communities worth $86,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

ACC opened at $48.20 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

