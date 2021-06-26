Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,455 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Altice USA worth $86,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

