Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $82,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

