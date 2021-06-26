Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of FOX worth $86,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.39 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

