Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.31% of Geron worth $41,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $474.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

