Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

GXI stock opened at €93.15 ($109.59) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €78.85 ($92.76) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

