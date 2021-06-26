GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.00 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.